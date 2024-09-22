Zacks Research Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q3 2026 earnings per share estimates for Emerson Electric in a research report issued on Wednesday, September 18th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $1.59 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.58. The consensus estimate for Emerson Electric’s current full-year earnings is $5.48 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Emerson Electric’s FY2026 earnings at $6.03 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Emerson Electric from $137.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $116.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $110.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Emerson Electric in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.29.

Shares of EMR stock opened at $105.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.30. Emerson Electric has a twelve month low of $83.10 and a twelve month high of $119.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.45.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.29 EPS.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Newport Trust Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 2nd quarter worth about $574,908,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 219.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,601,619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $253,216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,786,583 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,435,524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,307,680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,488,948 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the first quarter worth approximately $129,670,000. Finally, Clean Energy Transition LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 110.7% in the 1st quarter. Clean Energy Transition LLP now owns 1,885,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $213,817,000 after purchasing an additional 990,615 shares in the last quarter. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is presently 11.24%.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

