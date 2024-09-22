Zura Bio’s (ZURA) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Zura Bio (NASDAQ:ZURA – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has a $26.00 price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Zura Bio in a report on Thursday, August 15th. HC Wainwright began coverage on Zura Bio in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They set a neutral rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $15.50.

ZURA opened at $4.44 on Thursday. Zura Bio has a fifty-two week low of $2.00 and a fifty-two week high of $7.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.73 and a 200-day moving average of $3.78.

Zura Bio (NASDAQ:ZURA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.02). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zura Bio will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Zura Bio news, Director Someit Sidhu sold 51,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.87, for a total value of $200,187.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,085,418 shares in the company, valued at $8,070,567.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zura Bio during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zura Bio by 51.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 17,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zura Bio by 46.8% during the fourth quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC now owns 21,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 6,765 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Zura Bio by 15.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 47,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 6,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Affinity Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Zura Bio during the first quarter worth about $1,157,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.14% of the company’s stock.

Zura Bio Limited, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing novel medicines for immune and inflammatory disorders. It develops Tibulizumab, an IgG-scFv bispecific dual-antagonist antibody engineered by the fusion of ixekizumab and tabalumab that neutralizes IL-17A and BAFF, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial development; ZB-168, a monoclonal antibody that binds and neutralizes the IL-7 receptor chain that impact on diseases driven by IL7 and thymic stromal lymphopoietin immune pathways; and Torudokimab, a monoclonal antibody that neutralizes IL33, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial development.

