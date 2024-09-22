Zymeworks’ (ZYME) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their neutral rating on shares of Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $10.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Zymeworks from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd.

ZYME stock opened at $13.09 on Wednesday. Zymeworks has a 52-week low of $6.01 and a 52-week high of $13.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.89. The stock has a market cap of $925.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.31 and a beta of 1.19.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.01. Zymeworks had a negative net margin of 179.42% and a negative return on equity of 21.97%. The business had revenue of $19.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.76) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zymeworks will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZYME. Rubric Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Zymeworks by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 3,475,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,109,000 after acquiring an additional 823,990 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zymeworks in the 1st quarter valued at about $579,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Zymeworks by 51.5% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 255,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,688,000 after purchasing an additional 86,797 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Zymeworks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Zymeworks by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 205,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,133,000 after buying an additional 48,564 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biotherapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates include zanidatamab, a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) that is in Phase 1, Phase 2, and Phase 3 clinical trials, including certain ongoing pivotal clinical trials; and zanidatamab zovodotin, a HER2 -targeted antibody-drug conjugate that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic HER2-expressing tumors.

