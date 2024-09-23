Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) CEO Sells $89,541.48 in Stock

Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL – Get Free Report) CEO Andrew H. Rubenstein sold 7,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.04, for a total transaction of $89,541.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,180,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,332,003.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
ACEL opened at $11.93 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 2.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.86. Accel Entertainment, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.37 and a 1 year high of $12.61. The company has a market capitalization of $985.90 million, a PE ratio of 23.39 and a beta of 1.47.
Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. Accel Entertainment had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 36.19%. The business had revenue of $309.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.24 million. Research analysts expect that Accel Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.
Accel Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distributed gaming operator in the United States. It is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of gaming terminals; redemption devices that disburse winnings and contain automated teller machine (ATM) functionality; and other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations, such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops, and grocery stores.
