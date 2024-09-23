ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $47.50.
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of ACI Worldwide from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of ACI Worldwide from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of ACI Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ACI Worldwide in a research note on Friday, August 2nd.
NASDAQ ACIW opened at $50.33 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of 37.56 and a beta of 1.19. ACI Worldwide has a 12-month low of $19.56 and a 12-month high of $50.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.92.
ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $373.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.95 million. ACI Worldwide had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 19.18%. As a group, equities analysts predict that ACI Worldwide will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
ACI Worldwide announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, June 13th that authorizes the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to purchase up to 8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.
ACI Worldwide, Inc, a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating digital payments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Banks, Merchants, and Billers. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a solution to process credit, debit, and prepaid card transactions, deliver digital innovation, and fraud prevention; ACI Issuing, a digital payment issuing solution for new payment offering; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments.
