Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (TSE:ATD) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (TSE:ATD – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$88.17.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ATD. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$96.00 to C$94.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Desjardins cut their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$96.00 to C$94.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$85.00 to C$83.00 in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$86.00 to C$88.00 in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$86.00 to C$85.00 in a research report on Friday, September 6th.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of ATD stock opened at C$76.09 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$79.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$78.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.11. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 12 month low of C$68.93 and a 12 month high of C$87.27. The company has a market cap of C$72.13 billion, a PE ratio of 19.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.90.

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 25th. The company reported C$0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.67 by C($0.02). Alimentation Couche-Tard had a return on equity of 19.72% and a net margin of 3.73%. The firm had revenue of C$23.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$23.13 billion. Equities analysts predict that Alimentation Couche-Tard will post 4.0408922 EPS for the current year.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Alimentation Couche-Tard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.37%.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Company Profile

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores in North America, Europe, and Asia. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products and alternative tobacco products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels and electric vehicle charging solutions; and aviation fuels, as well as energy for stationary engines.

