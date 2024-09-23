Altamira Therapeutics (CYTO) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Altamira Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYTO – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, September 24th. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Altamira Therapeutics Stock Performance

CYTO opened at $0.71 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.99 and a 200-day moving average of $1.37. Altamira Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.71 and a 12-month high of $17.20.

About Altamira Therapeutics

Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. operates as a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company in Switzerland and Australia. The company develops and supplies OligoPhore/SemaPhore platforms, which are peptide-based nanoparticle technologies for ribonucleic acid delivery to extrahepatic tissues. Its commercial products include Bentrio, a drug-free nasal spray for personal protection against airborne viruses and allergens.

