Analysts Set Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) Price Target at $13.40

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.83.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ABR. Raymond James upped their price objective on Arbor Realty Trust from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Arbor Realty Trust from $13.25 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Arbor Realty Trust from $12.00 to $11.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on Arbor Realty Trust from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Arbor Realty Trust from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th.

Get Arbor Realty Trust alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Arbor Realty Trust

Arbor Realty Trust Price Performance

Arbor Realty Trust stock opened at $15.00 on Wednesday. Arbor Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $11.77 and a 52 week high of $16.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.48. The company has a quick ratio of 37.31, a current ratio of 37.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 2.05.

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. Arbor Realty Trust had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 24.59%. The business had revenue of $297.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Arbor Realty Trust will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arbor Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.47%. Arbor Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.83%.

Institutional Trading of Arbor Realty Trust

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ABR. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $18,775,000. Azora Capital LP purchased a new position in Arbor Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $14,932,000. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 3,004,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,613,000 after buying an additional 726,685 shares in the last quarter. Certuity LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,305,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,880,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $286,612,000 after buying an additional 235,364 shares during the period. 57.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Arbor Realty Trust

(Get Free Report

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates through Structured Business and Agency Business segments. It primarily invests in bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Arbor Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arbor Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.