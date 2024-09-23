Analysts Set CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEU) PT at C$9.81

CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEU – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$9.81.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CEU shares. ATB Capital upped their target price on CES Energy Solutions from C$8.50 to C$9.75 in a report on Friday, August 9th. TD Securities upped their price target on CES Energy Solutions from C$9.00 to C$9.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. National Bankshares upped their price target on CES Energy Solutions from C$7.00 to C$9.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on CES Energy Solutions from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on CES Energy Solutions from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th.

Insider Transactions at CES Energy Solutions

CES Energy Solutions Stock Performance

In related news, Senior Officer Matthew Stephen Bell sold 26,146 shares of CES Energy Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.54, for a total value of C$197,140.84. In related news, Senior Officer Anthony Michael Aulicino sold 54,507 shares of CES Energy Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.55, for a total value of C$411,527.85. Also, Senior Officer Matthew Stephen Bell sold 26,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.54, for a total value of C$197,140.84. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 82,355 shares of company stock valued at $621,434. Insiders own 3.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CEU stock opened at C$7.62 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.40, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 3.18. CES Energy Solutions has a fifty-two week low of C$3.28 and a fifty-two week high of C$8.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$7.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$6.71. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.77, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.33.

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.25 by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$553.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$544.70 million. CES Energy Solutions had a net margin of 8.53% and a return on equity of 27.17%. Analysts expect that CES Energy Solutions will post 0.8780774 earnings per share for the current year.

CES Energy Solutions Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. CES Energy Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.38%.

CES Energy Solutions Company Profile

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in design, implement, and manufacture of advanced consumable fluids and specialty chemicals in the United States and Canada. The company provides solutions for drill-bit, point of completion and stimulation, wellhead and pump-jack, and pipeline and midstream markets.

