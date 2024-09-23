AngioDynamics’ (ANGO) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $14.00 price objective on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on AngioDynamics from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $12.25.

NASDAQ ANGO opened at $7.54 on Friday. AngioDynamics has a 52 week low of $5.26 and a 52 week high of $8.25. The stock has a market cap of $302.01 million, a P/E ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.51.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.11. AngioDynamics had a negative net margin of 61.55% and a negative return on equity of 4.91%. The business had revenue of $71.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that AngioDynamics will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fund 1 Investments LLC acquired a new position in AngioDynamics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,896,000. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in AngioDynamics in the fourth quarter worth $1,042,000. Kennedy Capital Management LLC increased its position in AngioDynamics by 425.0% in the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 190,236 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,117,000 after buying an additional 154,002 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in AngioDynamics in the second quarter valued at $1,321,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AngioDynamics by 11.9% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,012,186 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,940,000 after acquiring an additional 107,764 shares during the period. 89.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AngioDynamics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices for the use in treating peripheral vascular disease, and oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally. The company offers Auryon Atherectomy system that is designed to deliver an optimized wavelength, pulse width, and amplitude to remove lesions while preserving vessel wall endothelium.

