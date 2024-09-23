AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) Major Shareholder Sells $46,436.00 in Stock

AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Free Report) major shareholder Maurice J. Duca sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.18, for a total transaction of $46,436.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,922 shares in the company, valued at $4,393,309.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

AppFolio Stock Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ APPF opened at $233.79 on Monday. AppFolio, Inc. has a 52 week low of $164.29 and a 52 week high of $274.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a PE ratio of 112.94 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $230.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $233.21.

Get AppFolio alerts:

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The software maker reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.16. AppFolio had a net margin of 17.32% and a return on equity of 27.39%. The company had revenue of $197.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.53) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that AppFolio, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of APPF. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AppFolio by 589.5% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 131 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AppFolio by 238.6% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 149 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AppFolio by 291.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 180 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of AppFolio by 688.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 213 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of AppFolio by 147.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 238 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AppFolio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of AppFolio from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Piper Sandler Companies reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of AppFolio in a research note on Friday, July 26th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of AppFolio from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of AppFolio from $260.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $277.75.

Get Our Latest Report on AppFolio

AppFolio Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud business management solutions for the real estate industry in the United States. The company provides a cloud-based platform that enables users to automate and optimize common workflows; tools that assist with leasing, maintenance, and accounting; and other technology and services offered by third parties.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AppFolio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppFolio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.