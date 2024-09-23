Ashtead Group plc (LON:AHT) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Ashtead Group plc (LON:AHT – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 5,537.86 ($73.16).

A number of research firms have recently commented on AHT. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Ashtead Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 7,000 ($92.47) target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 6,500 ($85.87) price objective on shares of Ashtead Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 6,150 ($81.24) target price on shares of Ashtead Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd.

Ashtead Group stock opened at GBX 5,558 ($73.42) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of £24.28 billion, a PE ratio of 2,107.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.22. Ashtead Group has a 12-month low of GBX 4,437 ($58.61) and a 12-month high of GBX 6,180 ($81.64). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 5,308.48 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 5,466.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.75.

In other Ashtead Group news, insider Renata Ribeiro bought 160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 5,273 ($69.66) per share, for a total transaction of £8,436.80 ($11,145.05). In other news, insider Lucinda Riches sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5,480 ($72.39), for a total value of £219,200 ($289,564.07). Also, insider Renata Ribeiro acquired 160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 5,273 ($69.66) per share, with a total value of £8,436.80 ($11,145.05). 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It provides pumps, power generation, heating, cooling, scaffolding, traffic management, temporary flooring, trench shoring, and lifting services.

