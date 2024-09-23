Atlas Arteria Limited (ASX:ALX) Insider Acquires A$49,941.36 in Stock

Atlas Arteria Limited (ASX:ALX – Get Free Report) insider Debra (Debbie) Goodin acquired 10,276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$4.86 ($3.28) per share, for a total transaction of A$49,941.36 ($33,744.16).

Atlas Arteria Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.24, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Atlas Arteria Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 23rd. Atlas Arteria’s payout ratio is currently 190.48%.

Atlas Arteria Company Profile

Atlas Arteria Limited owns, develops, and operates toll roads. It holds a 31.14% of interest in the APRR and A79 and 31.17% interest in the ADELAC located in France; 100% interest in the Warnow Tunnel located in Rostock, Germany; 66.67% interest in the Chicago Skyway situated in Chicago and 100% interest in the Dulles Greenway located in Virginia, United States.

