Bank of America Analysts Give Emera (TSE:EMA) a C$55.00 Price Target

Bank of America set a C$55.00 price objective on Emera (TSE:EMA – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on EMA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Emera from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Thursday, July 25th. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Emera from C$49.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Emera from C$60.00 to C$57.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Emera from C$52.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Emera from C$51.00 to C$50.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$51.80.

Shares of EMA opened at C$52.48 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$50.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$48.19. Emera has a 1 year low of C$43.67 and a 1 year high of C$53.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.62, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of C$15.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.34.

Emera (TSE:EMA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.56 by C($0.03). Emera had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 6.60%. The business had revenue of C$1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.67 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Emera will post 3.1690821 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.717 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $2.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.46%. Emera’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 111.67%.

Emera Company Profile

Emera Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.

