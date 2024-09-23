Base Resources Limited (ASX:BSE) Insider Purchases A$1,355,917.62 in Stock

Base Resources Limited (ASX:BSE – Get Free Report) insider Timothy (Tim) Carstens bought 5,317,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.26 ($0.17) per share, for a total transaction of A$1,355,917.62 ($916,160.55).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a current ratio of 2.35.

The firm also recently announced a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This represents a yield of 25.49%. This is a boost from Base Resources’s previous Interim dividend of $0.02.

Base Resources Limited operates as mineral sand developer and producer in Africa. It operates through Kwale Operation, Toliara Project, and Other segments. The company produces mineral sands, such as rutile, ilmenite, and zircon. It primarily owns a 100% interest in the Kwale Mineral Sands project located in Kenya; and develops the Toliara project located in Madagascar.

