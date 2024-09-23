BMO Capital Markets Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for THOR Industries (NYSE:THO)

BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of THOR Industries (NYSE:THO – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $120.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of THOR Industries from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Benchmark began coverage on THOR Industries in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of THOR Industries from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on THOR Industries from $120.00 to $113.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, THOR Industries presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $112.00.

THO stock opened at $103.51 on Thursday. THOR Industries has a 1 year low of $84.54 and a 1 year high of $129.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in THOR Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $65,391,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in THOR Industries by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,797 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its position in THOR Industries by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 23,512 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,780,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of THOR Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $224,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in THOR Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,638,000. 96.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

THOR Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

