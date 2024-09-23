Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.
Broadway Financial Stock Up 2.2 %
NASDAQ:BYFC opened at $7.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.49. Broadway Financial has a one year low of $4.41 and a one year high of $8.24. The company has a market capitalization of $63.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.33 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 1.34.
Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The savings and loans company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.19 million for the quarter. Broadway Financial had a return on equity of 2.15% and a net margin of 4.66%.
Broadway Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for City First Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It accepts various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, interest checking accounts, money market accounts, and fixed-term certificates of deposit.
