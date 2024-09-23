Bytes Technology Group’s (BYIT) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Bytes Technology Group (LON:BYIT – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Bytes Technology Group Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of LON:BYIT opened at GBX 513 ($6.78) on Thursday. Bytes Technology Group has a 52 week low of GBX 433.80 ($5.73) and a 52 week high of GBX 665 ($8.78). The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 478.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 511.86. The company has a market cap of £1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 2,700.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50.

Get Bytes Technology Group alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Andrew Holden sold 5,169 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 496 ($6.55), for a total transaction of £25,638.24 ($33,868.22). In related news, insider Andrew Holden sold 5,169 shares of Bytes Technology Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 496 ($6.55), for a total value of £25,638.24 ($33,868.22). Also, insider Anna Vikstrom Persson bought 1,109 shares of Bytes Technology Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 546 ($7.21) per share, with a total value of £6,055.14 ($7,998.86). Corporate insiders own 9.52% of the company’s stock.

Bytes Technology Group Company Profile

Bytes Technology Group plc offers software, IT security, hardware, and cloud services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company sells servers, laptops, and other devices; various cloud-based and non-cloud-based licenses; and externally and internally provided training and consulting services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bytes Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bytes Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.