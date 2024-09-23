Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ) VP Sells 381,227.99 in Stock

Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ – Get Free Report) VP John S. Koudounis sold 24,739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of 15.41, for a total value of 381,227.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CPZ opened at 15.46 on Monday. Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust has a 1 year low of 13.17 and a 1 year high of 16.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of 15.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of 15.38.

Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust

Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $116,000. Sykon Capital LLC purchased a new position in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $152,000. Catalina Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $158,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 43.0% during the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 13,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter.

Calamos Investments is a global investment firm committed to excellence in investment management and client services. A global investment platform with focused, experienced teams, specialized by investment discipline. Serving the needs of institutional and individual investors since 1977. Offering a range of global investment solutions to work with a client’s asset allocation framework.

