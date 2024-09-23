Cantor Equity Partners, Inc. Class A Ordinary Shares’ (NASDAQ:CEP) Quiet Period Set To End on September 23rd

Cantor Equity Partners, Inc. Class A Ordinary Shares’ (NASDAQ:CEP – Get Free Report) quiet period will expire on Monday, September 23rd. Cantor Equity Partners, Inc. Class A Ordinary Shares had issued 10,000,000 shares in its IPO on August 13th. The total size of the offering was $100,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Shares of NASDAQ CEP opened at $10.02 on Monday. Cantor Equity Partners, Inc. Class A Ordinary Shares has a 52 week low of $9.99 and a 52 week high of $10.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.26 million and a P/E ratio of -11.39.

About Cantor Equity Partners, Inc. Class A Ordinary Shares

Cantor Equity Partners, Inc focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial services, healthcare, real estate services, technology, and software industries. Cantor Equity Partners, Inc was formerly known as CF Acquisition Corp.

