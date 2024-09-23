Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) Price Target Raised to $25.00 at Mizuho

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) had its price target increased by Mizuho from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Susquehanna reissued a positive rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $22.63.

Shares of NYSE CCL opened at $19.00 on Thursday. Carnival Co. & has a 12-month low of $10.84 and a 12-month high of $19.74. The stock has a market cap of $21.33 billion, a PE ratio of 29.23 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.59 and a 200 day moving average of $16.14.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 25th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.12. Carnival Co. & had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 15.22%. The company had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.31) EPS. Carnival Co. &’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Carnival Co. & will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCL. Richardson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Carnival Co. & during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in Carnival Co. & during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Carnival Co. & during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Carnival Co. & during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, BNP Paribas purchased a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 67.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: NAA Cruise Operations, Europe Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. It operates port destinations, private islands, and a solar park, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

