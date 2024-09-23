CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $25.00 target price (up previously from $24.00) on shares of CB Financial Services in a research report on Monday, July 29th.

NASDAQ:CBFV opened at $29.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $151.12 million, a P/E ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. CB Financial Services has a 12 month low of $20.52 and a 12 month high of $29.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.28.

CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52. The company had revenue of $19.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.60 million. CB Financial Services had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 24.64%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CB Financial Services will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CBFV. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in CB Financial Services by 115.4% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,089 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of CB Financial Services by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 28,804 shares of the bank’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of CB Financial Services during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $393,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.06% of the company’s stock.

CB Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses in southwestern Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio. The company's primary deposit products include demand deposits, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products.

