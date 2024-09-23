Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $57.64.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CELH. Maxim Group reduced their price objective on Celsius from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Celsius in a report on Monday, June 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Mkm reduced their price target on Celsius from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Celsius from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Celsius from $45.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ CELH opened at $33.17 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.38 and a 200-day moving average of $63.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.45, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.85. Celsius has a 12 month low of $31.55 and a 12 month high of $99.62.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.05. Celsius had a net margin of 19.58% and a return on equity of 94.75%. The firm had revenue of $402.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Celsius will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO John Fieldly sold 74,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.80, for a total value of $2,454,981.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,812,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,449,672. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Celsius by 123.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 586,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,971,000 after acquiring an additional 324,049 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Celsius in the fourth quarter worth $242,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in Celsius in the first quarter worth $134,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Celsius by 190.9% during the fourth quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 2,589 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Celsius during the 1st quarter valued at $563,000. 60.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

