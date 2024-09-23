Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA) Now Covered by B. Riley

B. Riley started coverage on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on CNTA. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Centessa Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $25.17.

Shares of NASDAQ CNTA opened at $16.58 on Thursday. Centessa Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $5.15 and a 1-year high of $17.59. The company has a current ratio of 13.29, a quick ratio of 13.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.67. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of -11.68 and a beta of 1.44.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.02). As a group, equities analysts expect that Centessa Pharmaceuticals will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Gregory M. Weinhoff sold 12,198 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.17, for a total transaction of $148,449.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 241,171 shares in the company, valued at $2,935,051.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Saurabh Saha sold 175,000 shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.52, for a total value of $2,891,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 776,924 shares in the company, valued at $12,834,784.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 271,873 shares of company stock worth $4,381,150 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 11.59% of the company's stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nantahala Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,064,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 27.6% during the second quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 3,933,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,518,000 after acquiring an additional 850,000 shares during the period. Quarry LP lifted its position in Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 47.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 9,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 3,108 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 89.5% in the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 2,092,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,891,000 after purchasing an additional 987,997 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 140,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 32,846 shares in the last quarter. 82.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and delivers medicines to patients. Its pipeline products include SerpinPC, an activated protein C inhibitor, which is in Phase IIa clinical development for the treatment of hemophilia A and B; and ORX750, an orally administered OX2R agonist for the treatment of NT1 with potential expansion into other sleep disorders.

