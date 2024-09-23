Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $359.94.

CHTR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Wolfe Research downgraded Charter Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a research report on Monday, July 1st. They set a “sell” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $260.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th.

CHTR stock opened at $330.40 on Monday. Charter Communications has a 52-week low of $236.08 and a 52-week high of $458.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $344.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $302.50. The stock has a market cap of $47.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.84.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $8.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.98 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $13.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.59 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 30.11%. Charter Communications’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $8.05 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Charter Communications will post 32.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Charter Communications by 5,500.0% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in Charter Communications by 109.2% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA acquired a new position in Charter Communications in the second quarter valued at $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

