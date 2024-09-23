Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) Price Target Increased to $18.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE – Free Report) had its target price upped by UBS Group from $12.00 to $18.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PLCE. StockNews.com cut shares of Children’s Place from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a market perform rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Children’s Place in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Children’s Place currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.00.

Shares of PLCE opened at $15.17 on Thursday. Children’s Place has a 52 week low of $4.77 and a 52 week high of $38.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 2.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.93 and a 200-day moving average of $9.34.

Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 11th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.10) by $1.40. Children’s Place had a negative return on equity of 4,732.98% and a negative net margin of 10.52%. The firm had revenue of $319.66 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Children’s Place during the second quarter worth $464,000. Shellback Capital LP bought a new stake in Children’s Place during the second quarter valued at $423,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Children’s Place by 67.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 18,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 7,272 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Children’s Place by 144.7% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 41,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 24,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 DIFC Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Children’s Place by 42.3% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd now owns 21,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 6,383 shares during the period.

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer in North America. It operates through two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. The company offers apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children and tweens; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, Baby Place, Gymboree, Sugar & Jade, and PJ Place brand names.

