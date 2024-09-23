China Pharma (NYSE:CPHI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of China Pharma (NYSE:CPHI – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

China Pharma Stock Performance

Shares of CPHI stock opened at $0.22 on Thursday. China Pharma has a 1 year low of $0.17 and a 1 year high of $1.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

China Pharma (NYSE:CPHI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.93 million for the quarter. China Pharma had a negative net margin of 70.47% and a negative return on equity of 60.19%.

About China Pharma

China Pharma Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets generic and branded pharmaceutical, and biochemical products to hospitals and private retailers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides products in the form of dry powder injectables, liquid injectables, tablets, capsules, and cephalosporin oral solutions.

