Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank's stock.

Citizens Community Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of CZWI stock opened at $13.91 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 1.06. Citizens Community Bancorp has a one year low of $8.47 and a one year high of $13.91. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $13.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.80 million. Citizens Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 14.07%. Equities analysts anticipate that Citizens Community Bancorp will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Citizens Community Bancorp

Citizens Community Bancorp Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CZWI. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $236,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Citizens Community Bancorp by 10.4% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,254 shares of the bank’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Citizens Community Bancorp by 37.3% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 38,450 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 10,445 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 8.1% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 51,324 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 3,850 shares during the period. Finally, Gendell Jeffrey L grew its position in Citizens Community Bancorp by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 250,959 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,049,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.11% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Community Federal N.A. that provides various traditional community banking services to businesses, agricultural operators, and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, including demand deposits, savings and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

