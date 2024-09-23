Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.
Shares of CZWI stock opened at $13.91 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 1.06. Citizens Community Bancorp has a one year low of $8.47 and a one year high of $13.91. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.
Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $13.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.80 million. Citizens Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 14.07%. Equities analysts anticipate that Citizens Community Bancorp will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Community Federal N.A. that provides various traditional community banking services to businesses, agricultural operators, and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, including demand deposits, savings and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.
