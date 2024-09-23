Contrasting Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA) and Goodrich Petroleum (OTCMKTS:GDPMQ)

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) and Goodrich Petroleum (OTCMKTS:GDPMQ – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Coterra Energy and Goodrich Petroleum”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Coterra Energy $5.66 billion 3.11 $1.63 billion $1.73 13.68 Goodrich Petroleum N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Coterra Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Goodrich Petroleum.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Coterra Energy 23.18% 10.48% 6.62% Goodrich Petroleum N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

87.9% of Coterra Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 1.7% of Coterra Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Coterra Energy and Goodrich Petroleum, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Coterra Energy 0 2 16 1 2.95 Goodrich Petroleum 0 0 0 0 N/A

Coterra Energy currently has a consensus target price of $32.59, indicating a potential upside of 37.74%. Given Coterra Energy’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Coterra Energy is more favorable than Goodrich Petroleum.

Summary

Coterra Energy beats Goodrich Petroleum on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Coterra Energy

Coterra Energy Inc., an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma. It also operates natural gas and saltwater gathering and disposal systems in Texas. The company sells its natural gas to industrial customers, local distribution companies, oil and gas marketers, major energy companies, pipeline companies, and power generation facilities. Coterra Energy Inc. was incorporated in 1989 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Goodrich Petroleum

Goodrich Petroleum Corporation is an independent oil and natural gas company. The Company is engaged in the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas on properties primarily in Southwest Mississippi and Southeast Louisiana, which includes the Tuscaloosa Marine Shale Trend (TMS); Northwest Louisiana and East Texas, which includes the Haynesville Shale Trend, and South Texas, which includes the Eagle Ford Shale Trend. It has interests in over 193 producing oil and natural gas wells located in over 43 fields in over eight states of the United States. It has estimated proved reserves of approximately 9.1 million barrels of oil equivalent (MMBoe), consisting of over 31.9 billion cubic feet (Bcf) of natural gas and approximately 3.8 million barrels (MMBbls) of oil and condensate. It also maintains ownership interests in acreage and wells in various other fields, including Longwood field in Caddo Parish, Louisiana and the Garfield Unit in Kalkaska County, Michigan.

