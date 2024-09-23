Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $50.11.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Criteo from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Criteo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Benchmark increased their price target on Criteo from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. KeyCorp lowered Criteo from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Criteo from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd.

Insider Transactions at Criteo

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Criteo news, CFO Sarah Js Glickman sold 5,496 shares of Criteo stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.49, for a total transaction of $250,013.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 320,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,565,943.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in shares of Criteo by 85.6% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 162,167 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,106,000 after buying an additional 74,774 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Criteo by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 11,350 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Criteo during the fourth quarter worth $660,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of Criteo in the fourth quarter valued at $1,580,000. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Criteo during the 4th quarter valued at $669,000. 94.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Criteo Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CRTO opened at $42.00 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.62. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 43.30 and a beta of 0.99. Criteo has a 12-month low of $22.10 and a 12-month high of $49.93.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The information services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.31. Criteo had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 4.54%. The firm had revenue of $471.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. Criteo’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Criteo will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Criteo

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.

