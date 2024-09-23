CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Posted by on Sep 23rd, 2024

Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVSGet Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-one analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $72.10.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CVS shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Monday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of CVS Health from $101.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on CVS

Institutional Trading of CVS Health

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Steph & Co. boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 192.0% in the first quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 438 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Trading Down 1.5 %

CVS Health stock opened at $57.51 on Monday. CVS Health has a one year low of $52.77 and a one year high of $83.25. The stock has a market cap of $72.20 billion, a PE ratio of 10.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $58.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.44.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVSGet Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.10. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.98% and a return on equity of 12.72%. The company had revenue of $91.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.21 EPS. CVS Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that CVS Health will post 6.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 21st will be issued a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 21st. CVS Health’s payout ratio is presently 46.75%.

About CVS Health

(Get Free Report

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for CVS Health (NYSE:CVS)

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.