Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:CYCC opened at $0.98 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.34 and its 200-day moving average is $1.78. The company has a market cap of $1.43 million, a P/E ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 0.52. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.95 and a 52-week high of $11.34.
Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $0.11. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 1,901.11% and a negative net margin of 21,963.75%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($6.60) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals will post -2.29 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals
Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer and other proliferative diseases in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's lead product includes fadraciclib, a cyclin dependent kinase Inhibitors (CDK) that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors and hematological malignancies, as well as in combination with venetoclax to treat relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and Plogosertib, a polo-like kinase inhibitor program, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors and hematological malignancies.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- 3 Stocks That Could Rise on European Bank Interest Rate Cuts
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- Take Advantage of Village Farms Stock as Cannabis Market Evolves
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/16 – 9/20
Receive News & Ratings for Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.