Delek US (NYSE:DK) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

DK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Mizuho upgraded Delek US from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Delek US from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 16th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Delek US from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Delek US from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Delek US from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.73.

Shares of NYSE DK opened at $19.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.89 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.16. Delek US has a 1-year low of $18.35 and a 1-year high of $33.60.

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.42) by $0.50. Delek US had a negative return on equity of 4.53% and a negative net margin of 0.69%. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Delek US will post -2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Avigal Soreq bought 5,651 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.42 per share, for a total transaction of $115,393.42. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 188,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,856,950.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Delek US by 1.8% during the second quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 32,845 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $813,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Delek US by 6.8% in the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 9,890 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Delek US by 7.1% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,412 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Delek US by 2.5% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 50,394 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Delek US by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 33,415 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $827,000 after buying an additional 1,282 shares in the last quarter. 97.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through Refining, Logistics, and Retail segments. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

