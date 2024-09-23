dentalcorp Holdings Ltd. (TSE:DNTL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

dentalcorp Holdings Ltd. (TSE:DNTL – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$10.36.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DNTL shares. Desjardins raised their price objective on dentalcorp from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on dentalcorp from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on dentalcorp from C$10.00 to C$11.50 in a research report on Friday, August 9th.

Shares of TSE DNTL opened at C$8.21 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.72. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.48 billion, a PE ratio of -22.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$8.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$7.36. dentalcorp has a 12-month low of C$5.27 and a 12-month high of C$8.50.

dentalcorp Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquiring and partnering with dental practices to provide health care services in Canada. The company was formerly known as Dentalcorp Overbite Ltd. dentalcorp Holdings Ltd. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

