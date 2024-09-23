Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Reduce” from Brokerages

Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company.
DEO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised Diageo from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th.
DEO opened at $133.03 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $73.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.28, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.69. Diageo has a 1-year low of $119.48 and a 1-year high of $161.64.
The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a yield of 3.2%. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.61%.
Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavored malt beverages. It also provides Chinese, Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as flavored malt beverages, ready to drink, and non-alcoholic products.
