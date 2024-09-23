Digihost Technology (NASDAQ:DGHI) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Digihost Technology (NASDAQ:DGHI – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $2.50 price target on the stock.

Digihost Technology Trading Down 3.4 %

Shares of DGHI opened at $1.15 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.33. Digihost Technology has a twelve month low of $0.82 and a twelve month high of $2.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.76 million, a P/E ratio of -3.97 and a beta of 5.37.

Digihost Technology (NASDAQ:DGHI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.06. Digihost Technology had a negative return on equity of 26.99% and a negative net margin of 27.10%. The company had revenue of $9.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.10 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Digihost Technology will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Digihost Technology

About Digihost Technology

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Digihost Technology stock. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Digihost Technology Inc. ( NASDAQ:DGHI Free Report ) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 30,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. owned 0.11% of Digihost Technology at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Digihost Technology Inc operates as a blockchain technology company in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Cryptocurrency Mining, Sales of Energy, and Colocation Services segments. It also mines for cryptocurrency; and supplies energy from power plants. Digihost Technology Inc was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

