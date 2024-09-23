Digihost Technology (NASDAQ:DGHI) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Digihost Technology (NASDAQ:DGHIFree Report) in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $2.50 price target on the stock.

Digihost Technology Trading Down 3.4 %

Shares of DGHI opened at $1.15 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.33. Digihost Technology has a twelve month low of $0.82 and a twelve month high of $2.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.76 million, a P/E ratio of -3.97 and a beta of 5.37.

Digihost Technology (NASDAQ:DGHIGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.06. Digihost Technology had a negative return on equity of 26.99% and a negative net margin of 27.10%. The company had revenue of $9.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.10 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Digihost Technology will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Digihost Technology

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Digihost Technology stock. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Digihost Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DGHIFree Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 30,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. owned 0.11% of Digihost Technology at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

About Digihost Technology

Digihost Technology Inc operates as a blockchain technology company in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Cryptocurrency Mining, Sales of Energy, and Colocation Services segments. It also mines for cryptocurrency; and supplies energy from power plants. Digihost Technology Inc was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Featured Articles

