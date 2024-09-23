Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $507.93.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DPZ. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $580.00 to $535.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $525.00 to $510.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $575.00 price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Monday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $612.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $520.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 16th.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on DPZ

Domino’s Pizza Price Performance

DPZ stock opened at $414.42 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $425.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $472.71. Domino’s Pizza has a 1 year low of $330.05 and a 1 year high of $542.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.86.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The restaurant operator reported $4.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 12.42% and a negative return on equity of 14.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.08 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza will post 16.24 EPS for the current year.

Domino’s Pizza Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.43%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Domino’s Pizza

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Domino’s Pizza by 162.5% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 63 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 654.5% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 83 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 41.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 112 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the second quarter worth $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.