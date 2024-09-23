Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN) Director Sells $5,094,435.30 in Stock

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN – Get Free Report) Director Jeffrey Jacobowitz sold 73,354 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.45, for a total transaction of $5,094,435.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,203,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,579,671.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Jeffrey Jacobowitz also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Donnelley Financial Solutions alerts:

On Friday, September 20th, Jeffrey Jacobowitz sold 114,655 shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.42, for a total value of $7,730,040.10.

Donnelley Financial Solutions Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions stock opened at $67.00 on Monday. Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.75 and a twelve month high of $71.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.43 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $65.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.73.

Institutional Trading of Donnelley Financial Solutions

Donnelley Financial Solutions ( NYSE:DFIN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $242.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.70 million. Donnelley Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 25.45% and a net margin of 13.22%. Equities research analysts forecast that Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 47.5% in the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,042,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,637,000 after purchasing an additional 657,835 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 1,178.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 328,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,381,000 after buying an additional 302,957 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,152,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,727,000 after buying an additional 152,867 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 108.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 253,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,094,000 after acquiring an additional 131,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burney Co. increased its position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 193.3% during the second quarter. Burney Co. now owns 178,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,644,000 after acquiring an additional 117,662 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Donnelley Financial Solutions from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Donnelley Financial Solutions from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Donnelley Financial Solutions

Donnelley Financial Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc provides innovative software and technology-enabled financial regulatory and compliance solutions in the United States, Asia, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Capital Markets Software Solutions (CM-SS); Capital Markets Compliance and Communications Management (CM-CCM); Investment Companies Software Solutions (IC-SS); and Investment Companies Compliance and Communications Management (IC-CCM).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Donnelley Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donnelley Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.