Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN) Director Sells $5,094,435.30 in Stock

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN – Get Free Report) Director Jeffrey Jacobowitz sold 73,354 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.45, for a total transaction of $5,094,435.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,203,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,579,671.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Jeffrey Jacobowitz also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, September 20th, Jeffrey Jacobowitz sold 114,655 shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.42, for a total value of $7,730,040.10.
Donnelley Financial Solutions Stock Down 3.4 %
Shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions stock opened at $67.00 on Monday. Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.75 and a twelve month high of $71.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.43 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $65.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.73.
Institutional Trading of Donnelley Financial Solutions
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 47.5% in the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,042,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,637,000 after purchasing an additional 657,835 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 1,178.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 328,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,381,000 after buying an additional 302,957 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,152,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,727,000 after buying an additional 152,867 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 108.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 253,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,094,000 after acquiring an additional 131,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burney Co. increased its position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 193.3% during the second quarter. Burney Co. now owns 178,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,644,000 after acquiring an additional 117,662 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.84% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Donnelley Financial Solutions from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Donnelley Financial Solutions from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.
Donnelley Financial Solutions Company Profile
Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc provides innovative software and technology-enabled financial regulatory and compliance solutions in the United States, Asia, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Capital Markets Software Solutions (CM-SS); Capital Markets Compliance and Communications Management (CM-CCM); Investment Companies Software Solutions (IC-SS); and Investment Companies Compliance and Communications Management (IC-CCM).
