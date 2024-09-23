e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twelve have given a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $198.80.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial raised their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $235.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Baird R W raised shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th.

In other e.l.f. Beauty news, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 3,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.28, for a total transaction of $678,313.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 71,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,489,342.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 3,370 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.28, for a total transaction of $678,313.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 71,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,489,342.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 15,386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.85, for a total value of $3,090,278.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 171,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,411,429.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 19,304 shares of company stock worth $3,864,492. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in e.l.f. Beauty during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Matrix Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 405.9% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. 92.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ELF opened at $112.91 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $174.16. The company has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a PE ratio of 50.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.44. e.l.f. Beauty has a twelve month low of $88.47 and a twelve month high of $221.83.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $324.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.60 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 23.30%. On average, equities analysts predict that e.l.f. Beauty will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

