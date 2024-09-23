Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR – Free Report) in a report published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Endeavor Group Stock Performance
Shares of EDR stock opened at $28.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. Endeavor Group has a one year low of $17.65 and a one year high of $28.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.05 and a beta of 0.77.
Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.06). Endeavor Group had a positive return on equity of 4.45% and a negative net margin of 6.23%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Endeavor Group will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Endeavor Group Announces Dividend
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Endeavor Group news, CFO Jason Lublin sold 20,832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.28, for a total value of $568,296.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 130,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,551,501.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 63.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Endeavor Group
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EDR. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Endeavor Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in shares of Endeavor Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $380,000. DLD Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Endeavor Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $522,000. Kodai Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Endeavor Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,037,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Endeavor Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $758,000. Institutional investors own 71.37% of the company’s stock.
Endeavor Group Company Profile
Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Owned Sports Properties; Events, Experiences & Rights; Representation; and Sports Data & Technology. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, Professional Bull Rider, and Euroleague.
