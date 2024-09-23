Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR – Free Report) in a report published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Endeavor Group Stock Performance

Shares of EDR stock opened at $28.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. Endeavor Group has a one year low of $17.65 and a one year high of $28.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.05 and a beta of 0.77.

Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.06). Endeavor Group had a positive return on equity of 4.45% and a negative net margin of 6.23%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Endeavor Group will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Endeavor Group Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. Endeavor Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.64%.

In other Endeavor Group news, CFO Jason Lublin sold 20,832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.28, for a total value of $568,296.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 130,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,551,501.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 63.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Endeavor Group

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EDR. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Endeavor Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in shares of Endeavor Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $380,000. DLD Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Endeavor Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $522,000. Kodai Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Endeavor Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,037,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Endeavor Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $758,000. Institutional investors own 71.37% of the company’s stock.

Endeavor Group Company Profile

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Owned Sports Properties; Events, Experiences & Rights; Representation; and Sports Data & Technology. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, Professional Bull Rider, and Euroleague.

