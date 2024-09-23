Extendicare Inc. (EXETF) to Issue Dividend of $0.03 on October 15th

Extendicare Inc. (OTCMKTS:EXETF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, September 21st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be given a dividend of 0.0294 per share on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This is a boost from Extendicare’s previous dividend of $0.03.
Extendicare Stock Down 0.9 %
OTCMKTS EXETF opened at $6.84 on Monday. Extendicare has a twelve month low of $4.10 and a twelve month high of $6.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.06 and a 200 day moving average of $5.66.
Extendicare Company Profile
