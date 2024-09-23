Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) & Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT) Head to Head Review

Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT – Get Free Report) and Fastly (NYSE:FSLY – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

Alkami Technology has a beta of 0.47, meaning that its share price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fastly has a beta of 1.2, meaning that its share price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Alkami Technology and Fastly’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alkami Technology -17.47% -13.43% -10.34% Fastly -31.02% -15.22% -9.70%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

55.0% of Alkami Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.7% of Fastly shares are owned by institutional investors. 38.0% of Alkami Technology shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.7% of Fastly shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Alkami Technology and Fastly, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alkami Technology 0 3 7 0 2.70 Fastly 1 6 0 1 2.13

Alkami Technology presently has a consensus target price of $33.89, indicating a potential upside of 7.11%. Fastly has a consensus target price of $7.81, indicating a potential upside of 8.06%. Given Fastly’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Fastly is more favorable than Alkami Technology.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Alkami Technology and Fastly”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alkami Technology $297.36 million 10.38 -$62.91 million ($0.60) -52.73 Fastly $531.48 million 1.86 -$133.09 million ($1.00) -7.23

Alkami Technology has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Fastly. Alkami Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Fastly, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Alkami Technology beats Fastly on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alkami Technology

Alkami Technology, Inc. offers cloud-based digital banking solutions in the United States. The company's Alkami Platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, and multi-tenant architecture. It serves community, regional, super-regional credit unions, and banks. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

About Fastly

Fastly, Inc. operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet. The company offers network services to speed up and optimize the delivery of web and application traffic; device detection and geolocation; content delivery network, such as dynamic site acceleration, origin shield, instant purge, surrogate keys, programmatic control, content compression, reliability features, fanout, domainr, privacy, and modern protocols and performance services; and video/ streaming solutions and services, including live streaming, video on demand, and media shield. It also provides security solutions, such as DDoS protection, next-gen WAF, bot management, API and ATO protection, advanced rate limiting, and compliance services; load balancing; image optimization; transport layer security (TLS), platform TLS, and certainly; and origin connect. It serves customers operating in digital publishing, media and entertainment, technology, online education, travel and hospitality, and financial services industries. The company was formerly known as SkyCache, Inc. and changed its name to Fastly, Inc. in May 2012. Fastly, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

