FirstService Co. (TSE:FSV) Director Sells C$24,391.00 in Stock

FirstService Co. (TSE:FSV – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:FSV) Director Joan Eloise Sproul sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$243.91, for a total transaction of C$24,391.00.

FirstService Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of FSV stock opened at C$245.91 on Monday. FirstService Co. has a 52-week low of C$187.25 and a 52-week high of C$250.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.28, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$235.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$219.71. The company has a market capitalization of C$11.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.62, a PEG ratio of 107.75 and a beta of 0.97.

FirstService (TSE:FSV – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:FSV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported C$1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.58 by C$0.13. FirstService had a net margin of 1.73% and a return on equity of 9.46%. The firm had revenue of C$1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.76 billion. Research analysts anticipate that FirstService Co. will post 7.5382739 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FirstService Cuts Dividend

FirstService Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.337 per share. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.20%.

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

