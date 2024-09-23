Galaxy Entertainment Group Limited (OTCMKTS:GXYEF) to Issue Dividend of $0.50

Galaxy Entertainment Group Limited (OTCMKTS:GXYEF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, September 20th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share on Friday, October 25th. This represents a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 24th.

Galaxy Entertainment Group Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:GXYEF opened at $3.76 on Monday. Galaxy Entertainment Group has a 12 month low of $3.35 and a 12 month high of $6.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.60.

About Galaxy Entertainment Group

Galaxy Entertainment Group Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the gaming and entertainment businesses in Macau, Hong Kong, and Mainland China. It operates through Gaming and Entertainment, and Construction Materials segments. The company operates casino games of chance or games of other forms; and provides hospitality and related services.

