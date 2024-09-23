Galaxy Entertainment Group Limited (OTCMKTS:GXYEF) to Issue Dividend of $0.50

Galaxy Entertainment Group Limited (OTCMKTS:GXYEF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, September 20th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share on Friday, October 25th. This represents a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 24th.
Galaxy Entertainment Group Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:GXYEF opened at $3.76 on Monday. Galaxy Entertainment Group has a 12 month low of $3.35 and a 12 month high of $6.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.60.
