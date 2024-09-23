Genasys (NASDAQ:GNSS) Given New $4.50 Price Target at Roth Mkm

Genasys (NASDAQ:GNSS – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Roth Mkm from $3.50 to $4.50 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Northland Securities increased their target price on Genasys from $4.50 to $6.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Ascendiant Capital Markets raised their price objective on Genasys from $4.25 to $4.75 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 19th.

NASDAQ:GNSS opened at $3.48 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.20 million, a PE ratio of -5.61 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.98. Genasys has a 12 month low of $1.51 and a 12 month high of $3.58.

Genasys (NASDAQ:GNSS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $7.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.48 million. Genasys had a negative net margin of 108.72% and a negative return on equity of 66.93%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Genasys will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Genasys news, Director Mark Culhane bought 17,587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.65 per share, for a total transaction of $46,605.55. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 37,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,605.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GNSS. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Genasys by 49.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 10,212 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Genasys by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,054,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,141,000 after buying an additional 42,703 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Genasys by 129.1% during the first quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 120,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 67,900 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Genasys by 14.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,932,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,579,000 after buying an additional 237,871 shares during the period. Finally, BOKF NA boosted its stake in shares of Genasys by 54.8% during the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 84,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.04% of the company’s stock.

Genasys Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of critical communications hardware and software solutions to alert, inform, and protect people principally in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Hardware and Software.

