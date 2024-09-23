Haleon (NYSE:HLN) Price Target Increased to $10.95 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Haleon (NYSE:HLN – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $9.90 to $10.95 in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on HLN. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Haleon from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Haleon in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. They issued a buy rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Haleon presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $10.95.

HLN stock opened at $10.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.07, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Haleon has a twelve month low of $7.70 and a twelve month high of $10.76.

Haleon (NYSE:HLN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). Haleon had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 9.71%. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Haleon will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.0514 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. Haleon’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Haleon by 44.6% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 38,446,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,415,000 after acquiring an additional 11,865,076 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Haleon by 164.6% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,542,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,454,000 after purchasing an additional 8,423,475 shares during the period. Martin Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Haleon by 12,018.4% during the 1st quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC now owns 4,463,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,893,000 after purchasing an additional 4,426,375 shares during the period. Sculptor Capital LP grew its position in Haleon by 67.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 8,887,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,407,000 after purchasing an additional 3,592,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Haleon by 95.5% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,954,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,143,000 after purchasing an additional 954,622 shares during the period. 6.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Haleon plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides oral health products, such as toothpastes, mouth washes, and denture care products under the Sensodyne, Polident, Parodontax, Biotene brands; and vitamins, minerals, and supplements under Centrum, Emergen-C, Caltrate brands.

