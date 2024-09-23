Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:HG) Receives $21.29 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:HG – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.29.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays began coverage on Hamilton Insurance Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Hamilton Insurance Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Hamilton Insurance Group from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Hamilton Insurance Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Hamilton Insurance Group from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th.

NYSE:HG opened at $18.52 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.63. Hamilton Insurance Group has a twelve month low of $12.44 and a twelve month high of $20.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.12.

Hamilton Insurance Group (NYSE:HG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $587.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $502.37 million. Hamilton Insurance Group had a net margin of 21.45% and a return on equity of 21.77%. Analysts anticipate that Hamilton Insurance Group will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hamilton Insurance Group during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in Hamilton Insurance Group in the second quarter worth about $34,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hamilton Insurance Group during the first quarter worth about $115,000. Fifth Lane Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Hamilton Insurance Group during the first quarter valued at about $151,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Hamilton Insurance Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.17% of the company’s stock.

Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides underwriting specialty insurance and reinsurance risks in Bermuda and internationally. The company operates Hamilton Global Specialty, Hamilton Select, and Hamilton Re underwriting platforms. The company offers casualty reinsurance products, such as commercial motor, general liability, healthcare, multiline, personal motor, professional liability, umbrella and excess casualty, and worker's compensation and employer's liability reinsurance; property reinsurance and insurance; and specialty reinsurance solutions, including accident and health, aviation and space, crisis management, mortgage, financial lines, marine and energy, and multiline specialty.

