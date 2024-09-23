HC Wainwright Raises Zevra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ZVRA) Price Target to $20.00

Zevra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ZVRA – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by HC Wainwright from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ZVRA. William Blair raised Zevra Therapeutics to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating on shares of Zevra Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Zevra Therapeutics from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zevra Therapeutics has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $21.25.

Zevra Therapeutics Price Performance

Zevra Therapeutics stock opened at $8.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The company has a market capitalization of $337.34 million, a PE ratio of -5.97 and a beta of 1.94. Zevra Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.89 and a 12 month high of $8.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.71.

Zevra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ZVRA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 million. Zevra Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 274.10% and a negative return on equity of 124.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.15) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Zevra Therapeutics will post -1.58 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Thomas Anderson bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.81 per share, for a total transaction of $68,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $136,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased 22,000 shares of company stock worth $140,340 over the last 90 days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Zevra Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Zevra Therapeutics by 15.2% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 2,452 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Zevra Therapeutics by 17.9% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 56,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 8,619 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Zevra Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $64,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Zevra Therapeutics by 102.4% during the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 34,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 17,557 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Zevra Therapeutics by 10.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 220,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after buying an additional 21,231 shares during the last quarter. 35.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Zevra Therapeutics

Zevra Therapeutics, Inc discovers and develops various proprietary prodrugs to treat serious medical conditions in the United States. The company develops its products through Ligand Activated Therapy platform. Its lead product candidate is KP1077, consisting of KP1077IH, which is under Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic hypersomnia, and KP1077N, which is under Phase ½ clinical trial to treat narcolepsy.

