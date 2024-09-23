Headwater Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:CDDRF) to Issue Dividend of $0.07

Headwater Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:CDDRF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, September 21st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.0724 per share on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th.

Headwater Exploration Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of CDDRF stock opened at $4.86 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.33. Headwater Exploration has a 12 month low of $4.30 and a 12 month high of $6.26.

Headwater Exploration Company Profile

Headwater Exploration Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in Canada. It holds interest in the Marten Hills area located in Alberta, and McCully Field area located in New Brunswick. The company was formerly known as Corridor Resources Inc and changed its name to Headwater Exploration Inc in March 2020.

