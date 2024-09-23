Headwater Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:CDDRF) to Issue Dividend of $0.07

Headwater Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:CDDRF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, September 21st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.0724 per share on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th.
Headwater Exploration Stock Down 0.6 %
Shares of CDDRF stock opened at $4.86 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.33. Headwater Exploration has a 12 month low of $4.30 and a 12 month high of $6.26.
Headwater Exploration Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Headwater Exploration
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- Darden Restaurants Is on the Verge of a Significant Breakout
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- Onsemi Could Be Set Up For a Solid Rebound: Here’s Why
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- 3 Stocks That Could Rise on European Bank Interest Rate Cuts
Receive News & Ratings for Headwater Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Headwater Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.