Health Catalyst’s (HCAT) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald restated their overweight rating on shares of Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $16.00 price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Health Catalyst from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Health Catalyst from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 26th. Stephens dropped their target price on Health Catalyst from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Health Catalyst from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Health Catalyst has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $11.42.

NASDAQ HCAT opened at $8.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $513.01 million, a P/E ratio of -4.70 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.89. Health Catalyst has a 12 month low of $5.42 and a 12 month high of $11.41.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $75.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.96 million. Health Catalyst had a negative net margin of 28.87% and a negative return on equity of 9.38%. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.21) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Health Catalyst will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Daniel Lesueur sold 5,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.15, for a total transaction of $32,029.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 155,215 shares in the company, valued at $954,572.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Health Catalyst news, COO Daniel Lesueur sold 5,208 shares of Health Catalyst stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.15, for a total transaction of $32,029.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 155,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $954,572.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Kevin Lee Freeman sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.22, for a total value of $54,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 255,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,847,460.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 35,361 shares of company stock worth $248,033. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 29,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 1,907 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Health Catalyst by 10.3% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 2,164 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its stake in Health Catalyst by 59.4% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 7,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,610 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Health Catalyst by 6.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 49,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 2,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Health Catalyst by 1.2% in the second quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 285,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after acquiring an additional 3,302 shares in the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Professional Services. The company provides data operating system data platform which provides clients single comprehensive environment to integrate and organize data from their disparate software systems; and analytics applications, a software analytics applications build for data platform to analyze clients face across clinical and quality, population health, and financial and operational use cases.

